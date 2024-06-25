Emefiele's fraud trial adjourned to Oct 21, passport request hearing on July 8

Emefiele is charged with an alleged 20-count amended charge, preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was alleged to have engaged in criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and obtaining money by false pretence when he served as the apex bank’s boss.

Specifically, the EFCC alleged that the former CBN boss forged a document titled: Re: Presidential Directive on Foreign Election Observer Missions dated January 26, 2023, with Ref No. SGF.43/L.01/201 and purported same to have emanated from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (AGF).

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides he is also accused of using his office as CBN governor to confer unfair and corrupt advantage on two companies; April 1616 Nigeria Ltd and Architekon Nigeria Ltd.

Emefiele in the amended charge was alleged to have, on February 8, 2023, knowingly obtained, by false pretence, 6.2 million dollars by falsely representing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation vide a letter dated January 26, 2023, with Ref No. SGF 43/L.01/201 requested the CBN to provide a contingent logistic advance for $6,230,000 “in line with Presidential directive.”

Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned until October 21 after hearing the testimony of the 9th prosecution witness (PW9). He further adjourned until July 8 for a hearing of Emefiele ‘s application seeking for the release of his passport to enable him attend to medical appointments.

Earlier, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, brought two witnesses PW8 and PW9. Umar Tilde the 8th prosecution witness (PW8) works with Zenith Bank as Compliance Office.

He told the court that EFCC, requested account opening documents, a statement of account, and a certificate of identification for the account of Emefiele

ADVERTISEMENT

"We responded by submitting the requested documents to the EFCC.

"The documents from Zenith Bank, the account statement of the defendant and the certificate of identification were all admitted in evidence and marked as Exhibits ED1, ED2 & ED3.

"On whether Emefiele had only one account with the bank, he said the letter from the EFCC had different account numbers.

"We responded based on the account numbers supplied,” he said.

The prosecution's 9th witness is Abibia Ockiya-Ogeleye, a lawyer Principal Partner, A & A Legal Consociate. She handled the incorporation matters at the CAC for Architkun Nigeria Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the witness, before 2021, the company had two directors.

"I added one person, which is Madam Esther Oyeladun.

"There are three Directors- Omoile Makonbo, Omoile Margaret and Esther Oyeladun.”