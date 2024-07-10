ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

News Agency Of Nigeria

The witness said the signatories to the company's accounts are Mrs Bruce Olotu Augustina, Omoile Augustina Oriekose Agustina and Ibrahim Oluwadamilare Taofeek.

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness
Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Recommended articles

Emefiele is standing trial over abuse of office and alleged $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion fraud, while in office.

Ogbonnaya, who revealed this while being cross-examined by Emefiele’s Counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), also told the court that she had a Bachelor's Degree in Archaeology and Tourism from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The witness said the signatories to the company's accounts are Mrs Bruce Olotu Augustina, Omoile Augustina Oriekose Agustina and Ibrahim Oluwadamilare Taofeek.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also said that the companies have no list of directors.

According to her, the signatory to the accounts is Mrs Augustina.

She, however, told the court that the transaction would not be processed until it was approved by Mrs Emefiele.

The witness said: “One Mrs Augustina is the signatory to the accounts but I still maintain that Mrs Margaret Emefiele gave me instructions through phone calls, WhatsApp chats and my official email.

“I saved Mrs Emefiele’s number as ‘Margo’ on my phone and she has several numbers but I can only remember her foreign number which is +447941835451.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The phone numbers are saved on my mobile device, iPhone 11, which are for my contact, both personal and official."

The witness further told the court that instructions to banks are not oral but in writing and before she came to court to give evidence, she had the opportunity to review the account opening of the three companies.

Ogbonnaya reiterated that Emefiele’s name and his wife’s did not appear as shareholders or signatories to the corporate accounts of the companies.

“I did not come across any document in the account opening package that Mrs Emefiele is a direct beneficial owner of the corporate accounts of the companies.

“There is a regulatory requirement on the collection of information on beneficial owners of a corporate account.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a Know Your Customer (KYC) platform through which banks collect information on the beneficial owner of an account but I was not involved at the initial opening of the account.

“When the former relationship officer left, I continued the relationship based on what the previous relationship officer has been managing them with,” she said.

The witness also said that KYC was before the court and that financing risk assessment formed part of KYC.

She also confirmed to the court that in the running of the business of banking, Zenith Bank followed guidelines regarding the deposit and withdrawal of funds.

She also told the court that there was no relationship between Emefiele and the companies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had on April 8 arraigned Emefiele on 23 counts bordering on abuse of office, accepting gratifications, corrupt demand, receiving property fraudulently obtained and conferring corrupt advantage.

Also, his co-defendant Henry Omoile-Isioma, was arraigned on three counts bordering on acceptance of gift by agents.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

Justice Rahman Oshodi adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for continuation of trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

He has changed Kaduna - El-Rufai trolls Sani over heap of garbage in the state

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Emefiele, wife, not signatories to bank accounts linked to them - Witness

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

We're suffering - Cleric begs Tinubu to initiate more people-oriented policies

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

This is a great loss to Ibadanland - Oyo APC mourns death of Rep Akinremi

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

PDP suspends South-South vice chairman, Orbih over Edo guber primary crisis

Ex-AGF, co-defendant beg court for adjournment to allow them refund stolen ₦1.6bn

Ex-AGF, co-defendant beg court for adjournment to allow them refund stolen ₦1.6bn

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

17 most influential preachers with mega-following in Kenya

Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

Food prices to crash in 180 days - Agric Minister tells Nigerians

Pulse Sports

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

He will surpass me and others — France legend Zidane makes bold prediction for EURO 2024 star

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea agree deal for Portuguese defender as Mbappé chooses to stay in Ligue 1 plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

Chelsea apppoint former Super Eagles midfielder Olofinjana to spearhead African talent drive

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi [Getty Images]

Obi links exclusion of Nigerians from Harvard Business School course to negative image

Prof Wole Soyinka the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986. (PremiumTimes)

Alake wants FG to declare Wole Soyinka’s birthday as National Day

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo [Getty]

Obasanjo denies discussing Nnamdi Kanu's release with South East governors

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

North-East senators lament exclusion from Tinubu's Renewed Hope Road projects