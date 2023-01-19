ADVERTISEMENT
Emefiele updates Buhari on availability of new Naira notes, others

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday in Abuja updated President Muhammadu Buhari on the activities of the bank.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and President Muhammadu Buhari during the unveiling of the redesigned naira notes. (Daily Trust)
NAN reports that Emefiele’s visit to the Presidential Villa was the first since he resumed work at the CBN after his leave on Jan. 12, 2022.

It was speculated that the CBN governor travelled out of the country amidst fears he would be apprehended by operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) over several allegations against him, including terrorism financing.

However, the DSS dismissed such allegations, including online reports that its operatives on Monday invaded the headquarters of the CBN and took over the office of the governor of the apex bank.

NAN gathered that Emefiele, who did not speak to journalists after the closed-door meeting with the president, briefed the president on the activities of the CBN since the introduction of the redesigned naira notes of two, five, and one thousand denominations.

The CBN governor is believed to have presidential backing on the Naira redesign and withdrawal limit policy introduced by the apex bank in December 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria
