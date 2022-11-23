Emefiele trends on Twitter as Nigerians react to redesigned naira notes

Nigerians have been looking forward to what the redesigned note would look like since Emefiele announced in October that the 200, 500, and 1000n denominations would be redesigned.

Emefiele had said the redesigning of the notes would address the hoarding of banknotes by members of the public; worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes and increasing cases and higher cases of counterfeiting.

So, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, the redesigned notes were unveiled but many Nigerians are obviously unimpressed by the new look of the redesigned denominations.

The development dominates conversations on Twitter as Emefiele, Naira notes, and 1k became the subject of conversations on social media.

While many joked about the new looks of the notes, others questioned the essence of the redesign since the obvious change in the denominations is their colours.