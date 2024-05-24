ADVERTISEMENT
Emefiele loses $4.7m, ₦830m, mansions, other properties to FG

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Judge ordered the EFCC to publicise the interim forfeiture for anyone to show cause why a final forfeiture order shouldn't be made.

The order was issued by Justice Yellim Bogoro on Thursday, May 23, 2024, after an ex-parte motion was filed by Bilkisu Buhari and C.C. Chineye, counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Ruling on the application after listening to the EFCC counsel, Justice Bogoro said, “I find merit in the application and same is hereby granted as prayed.

ALSO READ: Court grants Emefiele ₦300m bail, requires travel documents, stay in Abuja

“The applicant should publish this order in any daily newspaper circulating all over the federation for anybody interested to show cause why the final order of forfeiture should not be made. Case adjourned to July 2, for motion for final forfeiture,” the Judge added.

The monies affected by the interim forfeiture order were said to be warehoused in First Bank; Titan Bank and Zenith Bank, being operated by Omoile Anita Joy; Deep Blue Energy Service Limited; Exactquote Bureau De Change Ltd; Lipam Investment Services Limited; Tatler Services Limited; Rosajul Global Resources Ltd and TIL Communication Nigeria Ltd.

The forfeited properties include 94 Units of an 11-floor building under Construction at 2, Otunba Elegushi 2nd Avenue (Formerly Club) Road, iKoyi, Lagos; AM Plaza, 11-floor office space, situated on 1E, Otunba Adedoyin Crescent, Lekki Peninsula Scheme 1, Lagos; Imore Industrial Park 1, Esa Street, Imoore Land purchased with (Deep Bive Industrial Town, Oriade LCDA, Amuwo Odofin LGA, Lagos; Mitrewood and Tatler Warehouse (Furniture Plant at Bogije) near Elemoro Lagos, Owolomi Village, Ibeju-Lekki LGA, Lagos and two properties purchased from Chevron Nigeria, Closed PFA Fund, Block B.Lot twin completed property in Lakes Estate. Lekki, Lagos.

Others are one plot measuring 1,038.069 sqm, at Lekki Foreshore Estate Scheme, Block A, Plot 4, Foreshore Estate, Eti-Osa, LGA; Estate located at 100, Cottonwood Coppel Texas Drive, Coppel, Texas, Owned by Lipam investment Services; a Land at 1, Bunmi Owulude Street, (Maruwa), Lekki Phase 1, Lagos and property situated on 8, Bayo Kuku Road, lkoyi, Lagos.

Coming under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offence Act. 14 2006, Section 44(2)(b) of the Constitution and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court, the EFCC approached the court for an interim forfeiture of the monies and properties.

Specifically, the anti-graft asked the court for the following; “An interim order forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria the funds warehoused in the accounts particularized in Schedule ‘A’ which funds are reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

“An interim order forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria properties provided in 2nd Schedule ‘B’ which are proceeds of unlawful activities.

“An order directing the publication in any national newspaper, the interim order under reliefs 1-2 above, for anyone interested in the properties and funds sought to be forfeited to appear before this honourable court to show cause within 14 days why the final order of forfeiture of the said properties and funds should not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Pulse Sports

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

