Embrace dialogue, not war, Igboho urged supporters

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Igboho was on Monday released from a prison in Benin Republic to his medical practitioners under an agreement that he should not leave the medical centre or Cotonou for any reason.

Igboho implored all his supporters, especially his kinsmen at home and in the Diaspora to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the fragile situation in Nigeria.

The activist said that he would continue to preach against war, considering what was happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria.

He expressed his believes that their ambition for self-determination could be achieved without firing a bullet.

Igboho then, assured all those in support of peaceful self-determination, through referendum, that the struggle continues, adding that he would not relent in his efforts in that regard.

He thanked all his supporters, especially his leaders, Prof. Banji Akintoye and Prof. Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians, especially his people in Ilana Oodua and Affiliates, seeking self-determination.

Igboho, also thanked the President of Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family in spite of the fact that he would only stay in Cotonou for the time being.

The activist also appreciated Chief Dele Momodu for visiting him in Cotonou Prison.

He pledged his loyalty and respect to his Counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), who according to him, though, an extreme Buharist and a nationalist, who does not believe in balkanisation of Nigeria.