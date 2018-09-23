‘Ember’ months: FRSC commences monitoring of vehicles, drivers

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Badagry-Seme Command, on Sunday said that his oficers had commenced the monitoring of vehicles and drivers in different parks before they embark on any journey during the ’ember’ months.

The Unit Commander, Mr Fatai Bakare, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the programme was to ensure accident free ’ember’ months and beyond.

According to the unit commander, “We will be going to parks with our paramedics to test drivers before they embark on any journey.

“We are going to be practical this time around; this is beyond talking to people, before embarking on a journey, we will do random checking.

“We are going to check the blood pressure and eye sights of drivers because we believe most of the accidents occur made through human errors.

“Before you embark on a journey, you have already planned it. How do you describe somebody whose vision is 45 per cent in order and is about to drive a vehicle from Badagry to Kano.

“How do you describe a situation whereby somebody whose blood pressure is 210 over 140 and is the driver to transport passengers on a long journey?

“So, we will check the tyres of the vehicle, what is in your brake fluid container? Is it water missed with surf or the recommended brake fluid?

“We are going to check the whippers, because it is somehow, funny that some drivers during the rainy season will be using their handkerchiefs instead of the whippers to clean their vehicles’ windscreens.

“This is a form of distraction that is capable of distracting them from driving well on the road,” he said.

Bakare said that after each exercise whatever information gathered would be sent out to various leaders in the various garages or parks.

He said that the unit was building on the already ongoing public enlightenment programme embarked on since the year began.