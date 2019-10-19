The FRSC Sector Commander in Enugu State, Mr Ogbonnaya Kalu, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

Kalu said that impatience and lack of knowledge of the highway codes attracted strict penalties as they were among the leading causes of accidents.

He also advised pedestrians to always walk carefully and constantly and face upcoming vehicles while walking on the pedestrian path of the roads.

He noted that FRSC regarded ember months as period of festivities, adding that the corps was prepared and serious towards ensuring the safety of lives of Nigerians while on the road.

The commander added that one of the causes of increased number of accidents during ember months was human nature.

He said that ember months were the period when vehicles abandoned for long period of time were used to convey passengers to their destinations without proper maintenance, thereby resulting to accidents.

Kalu urged passengers to constantly caution drivers, who carelessly drive on the road or on the highways, as they were also instruments of safety.

“Passengers are instruments of safety, therefore, should constantly caution their drivers, whenever they misbehave on the road,” he said.