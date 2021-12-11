RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Embassy confirms arrival of 78 Nigerian students on scholarship in Russia

The scholars are to be trained in different areas of specialization, such as general medicine, aeronautic engineering, chemical technology, nuclear physics and technology, mechatronics and robotics.

Nigerians who are on scholarship to study various courses have arrived in Russia, the Nigerian Embassy in Moscow has said.

The students, who are part of the second batch of the 2020/2021 academic year scholarship under the Russia-Nigeria Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA), arrived Vnukovo International airport, on Dec. 6, a statement issued by the Embassy said.

The thirty-two (32) scholars, accompanied by two (2) officials of the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) were received by officials of Nigerian Embassy, Moscow.

“The first set of forty-six (46) students had earlier arrived on 22 November 2021, accompanied by officials of the Federal Scholarships Board (FSB), Abuja.

“The students are currently undergoing mandatory language courses at the various universities in Russia,” the statement said.

It said that the scholars are to be trained in different areas of specialization, such as general medicine, aeronautic engineering, chemical technology, nuclear physics and technology, mechatronics and robotics, nanotechnology and microsystems engineering.

The statement noted that Russia has continually maintained the excellent bilateral relations with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and it has since during the Soviet era, extended several scholarship opportunities for the training of Nigerian professionals in different fields.

“Every year, over eighty-five (85) Nigerian students are awarded scholarships to study in Russia.

“The number keeps on increasing yearly. In 2021, over one hundred Nigerian scholarship students, currently studying virtually, are scheduled to arrive before the end of the year,” it said.

