Nurudeen Kama, a former aide to former Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow, is in hot water over alleged defamatory posts made about Senator Elisha Cliff Abbo (Adamawa North - PDP).

The emergence of a video that captured Abbo savagely assaulting a woman, Warmate Osimibibra, in Abuja led to widespread outrage in July 2019.

In reaction to the incident, Kama made a raft of posts on his Facebook account highly critical of the 41-year-old lawmaker.

In one of the posts, he expressed displeasure with Abbo being compared with Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria's first Prime Minister.

While trying to differentiate between the two, Kama implied that Abbo was a drunk, drug addict that molests women. He also called him gay, bisexual, and an idiot, all things he said Balewa was not. He also accused the lawmaker of deliberately transmitting HIV to women.

The post read, "Tafawa Balewa is not bisexual. Tafawa Balewa has no records of molesting women. Tafawa Balewa has no HIV. Balewa didn't transmit HIV to any girl deliberately. Tafawa Balewa is not a drunk. Tafawa Balewa doesn't take drugs. Tafawa Balewa is not gay. Tafawa Balewa is not a bootlicker. Tafawa Balewa is never an idiot.

"Therefore, comparing Tafawa Balewa with a sex toy Senator Cliff is an insult to the late prime minister."

Kama was arrested by security operatives last week and charged to court over alleged defamation of character on Monday, August 19, 2019.

Senator Abbo had filed a formal complaint against him, according to a report by The Nation.

Abbo accused Kama of using derogatory words to tarnish his image before members of the public.

Magistrate Dimas of Yola Magistrates' Court 4 granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 after he pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges against him.

He was directed to produce two sureties - a blood relative and a traditional ruler in his community.

The defendant was also directed to sign an undertaking not to tamper with ongoing investigations into the matter.

While the post appears to have been deleted, Kama's Facebook timeline is filled with several other posts that were critical of Abbo.

In an August 13 post, he accused the senator "and his bisexual friends" of trying to blackmail him and repeated the allegation that he deliberately infects others with HIV.

He posted, "For God sake, what parts of Cliff Abbo's 'attention' do I need? To learn how to become a bisexual or how to deliberately transmit HIV to any girl that shows a sign of resistance to my other demands?"

"If joining black magic for fame is what it means to be great，I rather buy an ovaprim and a broodstock from the next available Fish Farm and breed for a living."

Kama's legal counsel, Shaknah Pwamaddi, told journalists that he'll prove his innocence before the court.

Abbo in hot water over slapping incident

Senator Abbo has been the subject of public outrage since the video of his assault on Osimibibra emerged online.

The victim was treated for eye inflammation and other injuries sustained during the attack that reportedly took place on May 11, 2019, exactly one month before Abbo was sworn into the 9th Senate.

He savagely slapped the woman three times in the video and pushed her in the head after she tried to intervene when he aggressively tried to snatch the phone of a sales clerk inside a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Despite initial defiance, the lawmaker issued a very public, teary-eyed apology to his victim and asked her, and Nigerians, for forgiveness days after the video's emergence.

However, he pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal use of force and criminal assault when he was arraigned before the court last month. He was granted a N5 millon bail while the case continued.

The lawmaker missed the court hearing on Tuesday, August 20 due to an illness according to his counsel, Isaac Adeniyi, who said he was on admission in a hospital in Yola.

"The defendant is not in court, the reason being that the defendant is down with an acute febrile illness. We have the surety in court and he came with the medical report from the hospital. We graciously ask to come back some other day," Adeniyi said.

Chief Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, adjourned further hearing of the assault case till September 24.

The Senate set up an ad-hoc committee early in July to investigate the incident and report back in two weeks, but the probe has stalled.