Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

News Agency Of Nigeria

North-West Chairman of the union also accused KEDCO of victimising union leaders who were trying to speak on behalf of the workers.

Kano Electricity Distribution Company [KEDCO] (Credit: SolaceBase)

The workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), vowed to keep the company shut until the remittances were confirmed paid. Malam Ado Ririwai, the North-West Chairman of the union, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the workers would not allow such unwholesome attitude to continue.

Riruwai accused KEDCO of victimising union leaders who were trying to speak on behalf of the workers.

“This act is imperialist; it is the rights of workers to fight for what is theirs,” he said.

The union leader also accused the company of refusing to provide basic medical care to the workers “in spite of the hazards associated with their jobs”. Efforts to get the reaction of the management proved abortive as all workers, including management staff, were forced out of the premises of the firm’s headquarters.

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

