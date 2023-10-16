Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Electricity workers on Monday shut down the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), over alleged failure to remit their pension deductions in the last 72 months.

The workers, under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), vowed to keep the company shut until the remittances were confirmed paid. Malam Ado Ririwai, the North-West Chairman of the union, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the workers would not allow such unwholesome attitude to continue.

Riruwai accused KEDCO of victimising union leaders who were trying to speak on behalf of the workers.

“This act is imperialist; it is the rights of workers to fight for what is theirs,” he said.