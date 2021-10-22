RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Electricity supply: FG says Nigeria has generated 13,000 unused megawatts

News Agency Of Nigeria

Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, says the Federal Government is working very hard to improve quality and quantity of electricity supplied to Nigerians.

A statement by Mr Odutayo Oluseyi, Assistant Director, Press, Ministry of Power, on Thursday in Abuja, quoted the Minister as saying this during a courtesy visit to the Ministry by Mr Kevin Kariuki, Vice President, Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth Complex of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Aliyu said that the power sector has a lot of opportunities for investors, varying from distribution and transmission, adding that its challenge has left 13,000 generated megawatts unused.

While appreciating the AfDB for its intervention in certain areas of the power sector, the Minister said more intervention was needed.

He stated that 80 per cent of the megawatts comes from gas, while efforts are underway to move quickly to renewable energy, by the engagement of independent power producers, which will ultimately increase the energy supply to the National grid.

The Minister noted that further interaction would be made between the Federal Ministry of Power and the AfDB on areas of intervention and collaboration.

In his remarks, Kariuki said that the Bank appreciates the reform in the power sector in Nigeria.

He said that the AfDB would be glad over a successful outcome of the reform, adding that Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa and the success of the reform will be a guide for other countries to follow.

