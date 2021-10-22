Aliyu said that the power sector has a lot of opportunities for investors, varying from distribution and transmission, adding that its challenge has left 13,000 generated megawatts unused.

While appreciating the AfDB for its intervention in certain areas of the power sector, the Minister said more intervention was needed.

He stated that 80 per cent of the megawatts comes from gas, while efforts are underway to move quickly to renewable energy, by the engagement of independent power producers, which will ultimately increase the energy supply to the National grid.

The Minister noted that further interaction would be made between the Federal Ministry of Power and the AfDB on areas of intervention and collaboration.

In his remarks, Kariuki said that the Bank appreciates the reform in the power sector in Nigeria.