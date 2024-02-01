ADVERTISEMENT
Electricity consumers in Nigeria rise by 240,000 to 11.71 million in Q3, 2023 - NBS

News Agency Of Nigeria

The number of electricity customers increased by 7.09% in Q3 2023 from 10.94 million reported in Q3 2022.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated in Nigeria’s electricity report for the third quarter of 2023 released in Abuja on Thursday, that the increase was by 2.08%.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the review focuses on energy billed, revenue generated, and customers by DISCOS under the reviewed period. It stated that on a year-on-year basis, the number of electricity customers increased by 7.09% in Q3 2023 from 10.94 million reported in Q3 2022.

It said Q3 2023, the number of metered customers stood at 5.68 million from the 5.47 million recorded in Q2 2023, this indicated a 3.77% increase.

“On a year-on-year basis, the figure grew by 13.07% from the 5.02 million reported in Q3 2022,” the NBS stated.

Similarly, estimated electricity customers stood at 6.03 in Q3 2023, showing an increase of 0.53% over the six million recorded in Q2 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, estimated customers increased by 2.02% in Q3 2023 from the 5.91 million recorded in Q3 2022. ”

The NBS also said that electricity distribution companies collected 260.16 billion in revenue in Q3 2023 compared to the ₦263.08 billion they collected in Q2 2023. It added that on a year-on-year basis, revenue collected rose by 28.40% over the ₦202.62 billion collected in the third quarter of 2022.

It stated that electricity supply dropped to 5,731.60 (Gwh) in the third quarter of 2023 from 5,909.83 (Gwh) recorded in the second quarter of the year. However, the report said on a year-on-year basis, electricity supply increased by 14.09% in Q3 2023 compared with the 5,023.96 (Gwh) reported in Q2 2022.

Electricity consumers in Nigeria rise by 240,000 to 11.71 million in Q3, 2023 - NBS

