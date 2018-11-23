Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Electorate drags rep member to court over N1.5bn constituency projects

Electorate drags reps. member to court over N1.5bn constituency projects

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that, Datti-Babawo represents Sabongari federal constituency of Kaduna State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2003 to date.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Complete House of Reps Committee report indicting NEMA’s governing board play Electorate drags rep. member to court over N1.5bn constituency projects (Posterity Media)

An electorate, Adamu Muhammad-Alangade, has dragged a House of Representatives member, Mohammed Datti-Babawo before a Sharia Court II, Sabongari, Zaria demanding explanation on how he used the N1.5 billion constituency projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that, Datti-Babawo represents Sabongari federal constituency of Kaduna State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2003 to date.

Muhammad-Alangade in his suit prayed the court to order the lawmaker to explain how he used the N1.5 billion constituency allowance between 2011 and 2015.

In his submission, counsel to the defendant, Aminu A. D. argued that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case considering the amount of money involved.

Responding to the submission, Muhammad-Alangade requested for time to prepare and counter the submission of the defendant’s counsel.

The judge, Mohammed Ibrahim-Inuwa, adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for further hearing.

Briefing Journalists shortly after the sitting, Muhammad-Alangade said: “we want Rep. Mohammed Datti Babawo to explain to us what he did with N1.5 billion  he received for his consituents from 2011 to 2015."

Also speaking, counsel to the defendant, Aminu A. D. said : “you can’t drag a federal lawmaker or a governor to Sharia court. the court has no jurisdiction over this matter.

Therefore, it is an open fact that this court has no jurisdiction to entertain this case and urged the court to quash the it.” 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Bullets bounce off chest of notorious cult leader in Lagosbullet
2 Soldier who survived Boko Haram attack narrates how over 70 soldiers...bullet
3 Ex-UK Secretary warns international investors to be careful about...bullet

Related Articles

Complete House of Reps Committee report indicting NEMA’s governing board
Yusuf says Nigerians wouldn't know if he wanted to steal from NHIS
Suspended Yusuf says NHIS has failed Nigerians, covered only 3 million in 13 years
Those who molested Ochanya must be brought to book - Abike Dabiri
Reps to probe importation of alleged human flesh in Chinese drugs
Benin monarch in Abuja ahead of Prince Charles visit
Reps ask NYSC to rescind its decision on Benue State University graduates
Primaries: House probes alleged violation of Electoral Act by political parties
Yusuf explains how his war against corrupt practices in NHIS got him suspended
Over 16,000 bags of rice meant for IDPs reportedly rotting away in NEMA stores

Local

PDP says south-east region favours its candidate Atiku over President Buhari
Buhari approves an Inter-Ministerial Committee on cheaper medicines, livestock drugs
I-G deploys new AIG to Zone 2, Lagos
Jigawa LGA to sponsor wedding of 50 women
Jonathan says Boko Haram wanted him to dump Christianity
Jonathan says Boko Haram wanted him to dump Christianity for Islam
X
Advertisement