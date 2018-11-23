Electorate drags rep member to court over N1.5bn constituency projects

news

An electorate, Adamu Muhammad-Alangade, has dragged a House of Representatives member, Mohammed Datti-Babawo before a Sharia Court II, Sabongari, Zaria demanding explanation on how he used the N1.5 billion constituency projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that, Datti-Babawo represents Sabongari federal constituency of Kaduna State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) from 2003 to date.

Muhammad-Alangade in his suit prayed the court to order the lawmaker to explain how he used the N1.5 billion constituency allowance between 2011 and 2015.

In his submission, counsel to the defendant, Aminu A. D. argued that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case considering the amount of money involved.

Responding to the submission, Muhammad-Alangade requested for time to prepare and counter the submission of the defendant’s counsel.

The judge, Mohammed Ibrahim-Inuwa, adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for further hearing.

Briefing Journalists shortly after the sitting, Muhammad-Alangade said: “we want Rep. Mohammed Datti Babawo to explain to us what he did with N1.5 billion he received for his consituents from 2011 to 2015."

Also speaking, counsel to the defendant, Aminu A. D. said : “you can’t drag a federal lawmaker or a governor to Sharia court. the court has no jurisdiction over this matter.

“Therefore, it is an open fact that this court has no jurisdiction to entertain this case and urged the court to quash the it.”