Electoral Act: INEC to hold extraordinary meeting on Saturday

INEC says the law contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
Following the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will hold an extraordinary meeting on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

The bill which was assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari at a brief ceremony held at the Council Chamber of the Aso Villa in Abuja has since been generating reactions from politicians and Nigerians on social media.

The INEC has also reacted to the signing of the bill saying the law contains many progressive provisions that will facilitate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria.

The commission said this in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee on February 25, 2022.

The commission said the new acts constitutes the principal law to govern the conduct of future elections including the 2023 general elections.

INEC also promised to issue another statement after its extraordinary meeting on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have reacted to the signing of the bill.

While Saraki commended President Buhari for assenting to the bill, Atiku acknowledged the work of the National Assembly and civil societies “in bringing this law with innovations into fruition”.

