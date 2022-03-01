Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group observed that the President has shown a good example to State governments “who should cascade it to their domains for the benefit of all citizens.

“Elections have been problematic in Nigeria over the years, and we believe that the signing of the new electoral bill into law will inject the use of technology thereby leading to transparency, credibility, and acceptability in the elections.

“By signing the bill into law, President Muhammadu Buhari has also responded to the yearnings of Nigerians to see our elections become more credible and free of rigging.

“We note that President Buhari has over the years expressed his commitment towards having credible elections in Nigeria, and with the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, he has written his name in gold as the President that cleaned up the country’s electoral system.

“We, therefore, congratulate Nigerians for the brand new Electoral Act from President Buhari which will lead to elections that meet the highest standards,” it said.

The group criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for casting aspersions on the office of the President, “despite efforts by the Buhari administration to bequeath a credible electoral system to the country.

“We recall that in a bid to widen the scope of choices for the political parties in electing their candidates, the President had in his wisdom vetoed the earlier Bill sent to him for assent.

“Gladly, with the cooperation of the National Assembly and the consequent signing of the bill into law, the President has once again restored hope in our democracy and expanded the democratic choices of the citizens,” it said.