RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law is another evidence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to credible, free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Buhari-3
Buhari-3

According to the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO), with the timely signing of the revised electoral bill into law, the President has gone a step further to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system, and by extension, our democracy.

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, the group observed that the President has shown a good example to State governments “who should cascade it to their domains for the benefit of all citizens.

“Elections have been problematic in Nigeria over the years, and we believe that the signing of the new electoral bill into law will inject the use of technology thereby leading to transparency, credibility, and acceptability in the elections.

“By signing the bill into law, President Muhammadu Buhari has also responded to the yearnings of Nigerians to see our elections become more credible and free of rigging.

“We note that President Buhari has over the years expressed his commitment towards having credible elections in Nigeria, and with the signing of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, he has written his name in gold as the President that cleaned up the country’s electoral system.

“We, therefore, congratulate Nigerians for the brand new Electoral Act from President Buhari which will lead to elections that meet the highest standards,” it said.

The group criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for casting aspersions on the office of the President, “despite efforts by the Buhari administration to bequeath a credible electoral system to the country.

“We recall that in a bid to widen the scope of choices for the political parties in electing their candidates, the President had in his wisdom vetoed the earlier Bill sent to him for assent.

“Gladly, with the cooperation of the National Assembly and the consequent signing of the bill into law, the President has once again restored hope in our democracy and expanded the democratic choices of the citizens,” it said.

BMO also asked the PDP to tender an unreserved apology to the President for its unwarranted attacks over the Electoral Act Amendment Act.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Saraki warned not to interfere in Zamfara politics

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Osun APC primary: Oyetola holds no grudge

Malware alert: NCC alert Nigerians of bank-details stealing app

Malware alert: NCC alert Nigerians of bank-details stealing app

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Electoral Act 2022: Buhari is committed to transparent elections- BMO

Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Chinese envoy warns against politicisation of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

Canada to send Ukraine anti-tank weapons – Prime Minister

We will take Arm Wrestling to next level – President

We will take Arm Wrestling to next level – President

Threats of terrorist attacks: Kaduna urges residents to be vigilant

Threats of terrorist attacks: Kaduna urges residents to be vigilant

2023: Presidential elections to hold Feb 25th 2023 - INEC

2023: Presidential elections to hold Feb 25th 2023 - INEC

Trending

World War III is an opportunity for a better Africa- Adamu Garba

Adamu Garba is a businessman and member of the APC (Daily Post)

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea

Russia-Ukraine war may worsen fuel scarcity in Nigeria as oil vessels face delay on sea.

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja

Security operatives drag Sowore to 'Abbatoir' following arrest in Abuja