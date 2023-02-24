ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared Friday as half-working day for all the state civil and public servants to prepare for Saturday Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This is contained in a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun.

The circular, which was addressed to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as the State House of Assembly and other extra-ministerial departments, stated that Makinde directed that all government offices should close by noon on Friday.

The governor said that the directive excepted staff covering essential services and are expected to remain at their duty posts.

According to circular, the declaration of Friday as half-working day is in tandem with the governor’s commitment to deepening democracy and good governance.

The circular read: “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has graciously approved the declaration of half day at work for Friday, Feb. 24.

“In this regard, Government Offices are to close by noon, while staff covering essential services are expected to remain at their duty posts.

“Public and Civil Servants of the state are enjoined to go out on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to perform their civic responsibilities.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

EU Parliament Observers cautions against impunity of election offenders

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

President Buhari arrives in Daura ahead of Saturday’s elections

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Electoral offences that can get you into trouble on election day

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

Benue South PDP stakeholders pledge 100% votes for Atiku

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll

Yiaga Africa deploys 3,836 observers for Saturday’s poll

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

GOC warns trouble-makers in South-East ahead of Saturday elections

65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes

65 Lagos political groups endorse Tinubu, pledge 400, 000 votes

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

JUST IN: FG orders total closure of land borders for elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates.

At least 18 Nigerian nurses charged in US over fake certificates

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari. [Twitter/@aishambuhari]

Aisha Buhari posts fake news about old naira notes

Simon Ekpa.

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Simon Ekpa arrested in Finland ahead of 2023 elections

Oyibo Chukwu was killed while returning from a campaign rally. (PG)

How Oyibo Chukwu, LP candidate in Enugu was killed and burnt 2 days to election