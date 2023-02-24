Elections: Makinde declares Friday half-working day for Oyo workers

This is contained in a circular signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubanwo Adeosun.

The circular, which was addressed to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as the State House of Assembly and other extra-ministerial departments, stated that Makinde directed that all government offices should close by noon on Friday.

The governor said that the directive excepted staff covering essential services and are expected to remain at their duty posts.

According to circular, the declaration of Friday as half-working day is in tandem with the governor’s commitment to deepening democracy and good governance.

The circular read: “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has graciously approved the declaration of half day at work for Friday, Feb. 24.

“In this regard, Government Offices are to close by noon, while staff covering essential services are expected to remain at their duty posts.