ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Ima Elijah

Jonathan visit aimed to update President Tinubu on his recent international engagements

Former President Goodluck Jonathan briefs journalists after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on October 27, 2023 [Channels TV]
Former President Goodluck Jonathan briefs journalists after visiting President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja on October 27, 2023 [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Addressing journalists after a meeting with President Tinubu, Jonathan stressed the need for Nigeria to move forward after the conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

He further acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges but expressed confidence in Nigeria's ability to lead despite these obstacles.

"Elections are over, we must move forward," Jonathan affirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Yes, we have challenges economically now, but we still have all it takes to lead. These are some of the issues I will continue to have a conversation with Mr President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues."

The meeting, which took place shortly after the Supreme Court's ruling, provided an opportunity for Jonathan to extend his congratulations to President Tinubu. During his statement, Jonathan noted the urgency to alleviate tensions and promote unity in Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa.

He called upon all political leaders, including former presidents, to set aside animosity and collaborate harmoniously for the country's greater good.

Jonathan also clarified that his visit aimed to update President Tinubu on his recent international engagements and address various issues affecting Nigeria.

"Traditionally, if a former president goes outside the country for continental, regional, or international matters, they return and inform the President. That is the tradition," Jonathan explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Most of the time, when you see me here, it is because of these things we must do to move Nigeria, ECOWAS, and the African continent forward."

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

Falana offers to help Tinubu government recover $200bn from subsidy thieves

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

I regret supporting Buhari, Tinubu's praise singer Rarara berates ex-President

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Tinubu doesn't plan to interfere in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo polls - Ribadu tells INEC

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Top 4 politicians’ children in key political positions

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Tribunal dismisses petitions against Senator Wamakko, 2 Sokoto Reps

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Emefiele now in EFCC custody, following DSS release

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Kate Henshaw faces backlash for hosting fundraising event in support of APC

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Akwa Ibom State seals 3 banks over unpaid taxes

Pulse Sports

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Onana in trouble? Manchester United plotting sensational January move for De Gea

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Victor Osimhen: Napoli to wait longer for Super Eagles striker's return from injury

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

Ronaldo backs Lionel Messi for Ballon d’Or ahead of Erling Haaland

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I was afraid of Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-Juventus goalkeeper Buffon reveals toughest opponent

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

I’m just doing my job — Onana shies away from praise after saving Man United in UCL final

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, Bishop David Oyedepo

Pastor Isaac, son of Bishop Oyedepo, resigns from Living Faith Church

Garba Moyi Isa [Facebook/ Garba Moyi Isa]

New chairman of commitee for fighting bandits resigns just few hours after inauguration

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu [Ripples]

FG announces monthly ₦25,000 payment to vulnerable pensioners

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Forex unification, fuel subsidy removal giving positive results in Nigeris's economy – Tinubu