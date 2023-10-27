Elections are done, move forward – Jonathan speaks after meeting with Tinubu

Addressing journalists after a meeting with President Tinubu, Jonathan stressed the need for Nigeria to move forward after the conclusion of the 2023 general elections.

He further acknowledged the prevailing economic challenges but expressed confidence in Nigeria's ability to lead despite these obstacles.

"Elections are over, we must move forward," Jonathan affirmed.

"Yes, we have challenges economically now, but we still have all it takes to lead. These are some of the issues I will continue to have a conversation with Mr President, including briefing him on all my foreign programmes because they are not personal issues."

The meeting, which took place shortly after the Supreme Court's ruling, provided an opportunity for Jonathan to extend his congratulations to President Tinubu. During his statement, Jonathan noted the urgency to alleviate tensions and promote unity in Nigeria, the most populous nation in Africa.

He called upon all political leaders, including former presidents, to set aside animosity and collaborate harmoniously for the country's greater good.

Jonathan also clarified that his visit aimed to update President Tinubu on his recent international engagements and address various issues affecting Nigeria.

"Traditionally, if a former president goes outside the country for continental, regional, or international matters, they return and inform the President. That is the tradition," Jonathan explained.

