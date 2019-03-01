Abubakar made this known when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

However, Abubakar said that Atiku Abubakar only presented his grievances and observations to the committee

He said: Atiku presented his grievances and his observations, he did not present any conditions, he gave his complaints, which we have come to presented and discuss with Mr President to see what can be done.

Abubakar maintained that the committees mission to the presidential villa was to ensure peace in the country as the outcome of the presidential election had raised a lot of dust with some people aggrieved.

The Presidential election result has raised a lot of dust and the people feel aggrieved.

Yesterday, l met the PDP Presidential candidate and his party in other to ensure that this peace committee achieves its objective of ensuring peace in the country, our concern is about Nigeria.

And in other to listen to their grievances and what they think has gone wrong and we are here today to see his Excellency the President in other to relay the fears and concerns of the PDP and Mr President he listened to us and has taken note of what we have told him, he said.

He, therefore, enjoined all Nigerians irrespective of their socio-political affiliations to shun any act capable of disrupting peace and harmony in the country.

He added: Well, Nigerians should please on behalf of this country and all of us, regardless, we need peace. This country is very, very important to all of us.

We are not talking about self-interest; we are talking about the interest of the country.

I keep saying, whenever there is violence, we are not going to see violence in Ikoyi, in the Villa and you will not find violence in the various government houses in this country.

It is always the poor people that get to kill themselves and so on. So, please, yes, as much as we have grievances, l am glad that the PDP say they are going to court to challenge the process, l think this is the right way to go about it, and l hope and pray that we will maintain this.