The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured Nigerians of timely distribution of electoral materials and commencement of voting as stipulated.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commission in Imo, Prof. Francis Ezeonu, made this known in Owerri on Monday at a forum with traditional rulers in the state.

He said arrangements had been concluded by the commission to ensure that political parties, their representatives or agents were involved in conveying of election sensitive materials from the Central Bank to Registration Area Camps (RACs) in the state.

Ezeonu noted that the commission had equally identified 105 RACs in the 305 wards in the state for the timely distribution of the sensitive materials which he promised would arrive by 7am.

“INEC has introduced a lot of procedures for the success of the general elections. 105 RACs have been created where materials are expected to arrive by 7a.m from the Central Bank.

“RACs were effectively used in Ekiti, Osun and Kwara states and will be used in Imo,” he said.

He appealed for the support and cooperation of traditional rulers in sensitizing their subjects to come out to collect their PVCs, cast their votes and stay behind to make sure their votes counted.

According to him, nobody is expected to pay anything for the collection of PVCs as erroneously reported in some quarters.

He also advised traditional rulers to ensure every manner of irregularities observed before and during elections were reported with pictures were necessary as evidence.

Ezeonu said town halls and primary schools would be used as collation centres as against the use of local government headquarters.

He reiterated his determination to conduct a credible and transparent election in Imo insisting that the card reader would be effectively used against the incident form.

“The commission will commence the piloting of transmission of results electronically for the elections; however, no incident forms will be used to avoid confusion in result collation.

“We will do our possible best to make sure that election in Imo is not rigged. Politicians are, therefore, advised to engage in effective campaign because every vote must count,” Ezeonu said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Council in Imo, Eze Samuel Ohiri commended INEC for its preparedness, commitment and eagerness to conduct free and fair elections in the state.

He also thanked the commission for clarifying some confusing issues regarding the electoral process and pledged the royal fathers’ support and cooperation for a successful election.

Eze Ohiri also advised the commission to make sure the use of RACs and change of collation centres were given adequate publicity.

“All the political parties in Imo could be said to be involved in internal crisis. Most of the primaries were filled with irregularities.

“I commend the INEC REC in Imo for his forthrightness and seriousness in ensuring a credible and fair election in the state.

“I urged them to partner with the traditional rulers to ensure the people were well informed and adequately guided.

“If people’s votes counted, politicians will find the need to campaign well and INEC’s image will be redeemed,” he said.

NAN reports that the traditional rulers were drawn from various communities in the state.