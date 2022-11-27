Elders urge Buhari to sign Rights, Privileges bill

Ajoku, who commended President Buhari for signing the Senior Citizens Centre Act in 2017, appealed to him to give assent to the bill.

“Mr President has done well, commendably well by signing the Senior Citizens Centre Act in 2017 and inaugurating its board in 2021 and approved National Policy on Ageing.

“We hereby appeal to the President to cap all of these by signing the Older Persons Bill which will provide the needed social, economic and psychological protection of the Rights and Privileges of Nigerian Older Persons,” he said.

The International Coordinator appealed to younger civil servants and politicians to offer advice and guidance to support the signing of older persons bill considering the inevitability of old age.

According to him, if there is any reason for the delay in signing the Older Person’s Bill till date, such can be amended through its return to the National Assembly who will do the needful and return to the President for his assent.

He reiterated calls to government to provide recreation facilities and opportunities for older persons to recreate.

“Outside of IBB International Golf Club, older persons in Abuja have nowhere to go except Gardens and Bars for relaxation.”

The GRAF leader assured of their willingness to continue to with other older persons organizations in ensuring healthy ageing of Senior Citizens.

Ajoku however emphasized the importance of eating right which he described as key to longevity.

Prof Tunde Adeniran, former Ambassador of Nigeria to Germany stressed the imperatives of good lifestyle and eating right.

Adeniran described good health as a determining fact to longevity, saying he appreciated the importance of prospering in health.

Congratulating GRAF on their 13 years anniversary, Adeniran urged all to embrace the tenets of good living for a healthy and long living.

The keynote speaker, Dr Dayyabah Shaibu, Clinical Director, Recovery and Wellbeing described old age as the age that surpasses life expectancy.

Shaibu said that old age is a physiological condition which all aspire to attain as she called for healthy living through eating right and lifestyle.