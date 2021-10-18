RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Zakzaky wants N2 billion from DSS, AGF over seizure of passports

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

El-Zakzaky demands the compensation as general and exemplary damages.

National Leader of Shi'ite movement, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky
National Leader of Shi'ite movement, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky

Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, filed a N2 billion suit against the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on Monday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

His counsel, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), who filed the suit, stated that El-Zakzaky demanded the money as general and exemplary damages over the respondents’ refusal to release his travel passports.

In the suit, El-Zakzaky asked for an order of the court mandating the DSS and AGF to pay him the N2 billion for the violation of his rights to freedom of movement, fair hearing and property.

He also sought a court declaration that the seizure of his passport with number A50578740 since May 2019 was illegal and unconstitutional.

He claimed that the seizure violated his fundamental right to freedom of movement as guaranteed in Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 12 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The plaintiff also prayed the court to grant a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further violating his rights.

El-Zakzaky wants the court to also declare that the refusal of the DSS and the AGF to allow him to travel abroad for medical treatment was a threat to his life.

Guarantee to life, he submitted, is contained in Section 33 of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution, as amended.

Other reliefs sought in the suit included a declaration that the travel restrictions placed on his passport at land borders by the AGF and the DSS without a court order was illegal and unconstitutional.

He also wants a court declaration that the restriction violates his right to fair hearing as guaranteed in Section 36 of the Constitution and Article 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights Act.

He contended that in spite of the pronouncement of a Kaduna State High Court, which discharged and acquitted him and his wife, Zeenah, on July 28, the government was still keeping their travel documents.

He claimed that while in custody, he suffered lead poisoning with 244 lead metals lodged in his body, while his wife was shot in the thigh.

The court has not assigned the suit to any judge.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri says he had sex with IG dancer Janemena in leaked audiotape

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

2Face Idibia's baby mama Pero speaks on her involvement in his rumoured marriage crisis

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

5 common mistakes Nigerian makeup artists make

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

How to orgasm together, here are 5 tips for couples

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

Do you know about Queen Luwoo, the first and only female Ooni of Ife?

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I need protection -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

“I need protection” -Taxi driver who found & returned $50,000 says people are threatening him

Trending

El-Rufai appoints 28-year-old Khalil as head of investment agency

Khalil heads Kaduna Investment Agency (Punch)

FG makes COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants

Mr Boss Mustapha. (PM News)

Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

Former Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II visits Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State. (TheNation)

Senate empowers INEC to determine electronic transmission of election results

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege [Tope Brown]