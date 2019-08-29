Leader of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat, will soon embark on another medical trip.

The Shiite leader had an unsuccessful outing in India and returned to Nigeria without getting the medical treatment he craved.

El-zakzaky had, among other things, lamented the tight security situation at the Indian hospital.

Upon his return to the country, officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) whisked him away to a secret facility.

But, a top IMN member told TheNation that El-zakzaky would be leaving Nigeria to seek medical attention in an undisclosed hospital soon.

The source was, however,is unhappy that they do not have direct or phone contact with their leader since he returned to Nigeria.

“You know that El-Zakzaky and his wife were immediately taken to Kaduna facility of the DSS immediately they arrived in the country from their medical trip," the source said.

ALSO READ: What ailment is El-zakzaky treating?

“They collected their phones. Now his people want to visit him, but the security operatives are preventing them from visiting.

“Till now, nobody is allowed to visit him. And immediately he and the wife left for India, the security operatives moved some of his personal properties from his home in Kaduna. I learnt they are planning to take him out for another medical trip. But the day is not made known yet,"

The Federal government had proscribed IMN as a terrorist organisation following continuous clashes with members of the sect and the police.

The Nigerian Government also accused El-zakzaky of plotting to turn Nigeria into an Islamic State with the help of Iran.