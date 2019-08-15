Three days after the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Ibraheem El-Zakzaky embarked on a medical trip to India, the Shiites leader is said to be on his way back to Nigeria.

According to TheCable, a source close to the IMN leader disclosed that the cleric was on his way to the country.

The spokesman of the movement, Ibrahim Musa confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday, August 15, 2019, and also accused the Federal Government of frustrating El-Zakzaky’s treatment in India.

The statement reads: “Following lack of a breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment in New Delhi of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, it is now confirmed that the Sheikh is on his way back to Abuja.”

“In a video message sent through his office, the Sheikh said it was decided that they will be taken to the airport to be flown back to Nigeria. He has left Delhi by 17:00 Nigerian time. He prayed that may that be the best option in the circumstances.

“The Nigerian government’s interference and scuttling of the whole process rather than supervision as ordered by the court is the direct cause of the impasse. The government never wanted the medical leave in the first place, and did whatever to stop it by all means possible.”

Earlier, the cleric had raised the alarm that the situation in India was worse than what he and his wife experienced in Nigeria.

In an audio tape that went viral on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, the IMN leader had said he was being re-detained under heavy security.

He also claimed that he was not given access to his preferred doctors, adding that he didn’t trust the medical personnel assigned to examine him.

However, the Federal Government has dismissed El-Zakzaky’s claims saying he’s not not complying with the terms of the court that granted him medical leave.