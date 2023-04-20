El-Rufai warns of possible terrorist attacks in Kaduna during transition period

The governor made this known during the presentation of a security report in Kaduna on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Security situation in Kaduna according to El-Rufai

El-Rufai disclosed that the reviewed 2022 annual and first quarter 2023 security reports revealed that 1,266 and 4,973 persons were killed and kidnapped in 15 months.

He called for an escalation of security operations against bandits and terrorists in the North West and Northern region, especially in the remaining days of the current administration and beyond.

He said, “I wish to stress that in this region, this vital mission requires a comprehensive and consistent sweep across the North-West and Niger states for sustained success.

The governor expressed concern that the change of government at the federal level could lead to a dangerous lull, which criminal outlaws could exploit.

“We appeal for an escalation of security operations over the 39 days remaining till the end of the tenure of this administration and beyond so that the change of baton at the federal level does not result in a dangerous lull that criminal outlaws can exploit.

"There is every reason to intensify and sustain simultaneous ground and air kinetic actions across the seven frontline states of the North-West region and Niger which have continuous and contiguous forest ranges and are most heavily impacted by this security challenge.

“On our part, the Kaduna State Government will continue to do everything within the powers of a state to enhance security. We have invested considerable resources and energy in managing security to the extent that the Constitution of our nation permits a sub-national.

Author's Takeout: It is important to note that bandits and terrorists have increased their attacks in several states across the country since the general elections.