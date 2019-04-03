The governor made the disclosure while speaking at the ongoing 4th Kaduna State Economic Investment Summit, KADinvest 4:0, holding in Kaduna.

He said that his administration would incorporate ICT in every activity including governance, agriculture, manufacturing and education.

El-Rufai further said that plans were underway by his administration to make Kaduna the ICT hub of Northern Nigeria.

According to him, the state government is already partnering Microsoft and Google to invest in the development and provision of state-of-the-art ICT services.

The Governor explained that, KADinvest 4:0 was expected to develop new investment frontiers in the state.

Our main objective is to present an industrialization plan, and to improve the investment portfolio size.

We also want to align the Kaduna infrastructure and industrial master plan to achieve sustainable development, he said.

El-Rufai further stated that part of the focus of the KADinvest 4:0 summit was to develop the economy through the revamping of industries.

The governor also said that the summit targets to achieve 32 per cent GDP growth as well as 40 per cent increase in the agriculture sector share of the overall GDP.

According to the governor, the state textile industry will be enlivened following the industrial revamping plan, saying, we are working with the federal government to remove the bottlenecks that led to the collapse of the industries.

El-Rufail who said the Kudeden power plant would be on stream before the end of the year, added that a large percentage of electricity would be available to serve the textile industry.

Government remains committed to providing free water to all the textile industries to lower their cost of production for the first five years.

We are also working with the Bank of Industry and Central Bank to provide intervention funding for the textile industry, he said.