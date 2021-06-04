RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai taunts NLC on Twitter as Fayemi suspends minimum wage in Ekiti

bayo wahab

The Ekiti State Government announced the suspension of minimum wage on Friday, June 4, 2021.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State taunts the Nigeria Labour Congress on Twitter. (Inside Arewa)
Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai Pulse Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has poked fun at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) after his counterpart in Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi suspended minimum wage and also slashed workers’ salaries.

El-Rufai recently had a face-off with the labour union after the governor sacked thousands of workers from the Kaduna payroll.

The governor had argued that he could not “continue to use 84 to 96 per cent of its revenues to pay salaries of less than one per cent of the population.”

Subsequently, the NLC embarked on an industrial action that paralysed economic activities in Kaduna.

As a result, El-Rufai sacked nurses and lecturers who joined the NLC strike and also declared the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba wanted.

However, on Friday, June 4, 2021, Ekiti State Government announced the suspension of the Consequential Salary Adjustment (minimum wage) and a cut in the salaries of workers.

The suspension was reported to be part of the agreement reached during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and organised labour.

Reacting to a news report of the suspension of minimum wage in Ekiti, El-Rufai asked if the NLC had seen the report on Twitter.

“Is NLC on Twitter? I guess not.” El-Rufai asked taunting the labour union.

However, the suspension of the minimum wage in Ekiti would only last for three months.

The state government has also assured workers that it won’t downsize or retrench any worker as a result of the present economic crunch hitting the state.

bayo wahab bayo wahab

