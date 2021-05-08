Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has described his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom as someone he doesn’t take seriously, saying the governor’s incessant attacks on the Federal Government is a ploy to distract attention from his failures.
El-Rufai says Gov Ortom uses insecurity to attack FG to hide his failure
El-Rufai says Ortom is not a person he takes seriously.
El-Rufai said this while responding to a video in which Ortom was seen addressing protesters after some killings in Benue State.
The video was played during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group.
Responding to the video, the Kaduna state governor citing non-payment of teachers salaries in Benue state said, Ortom is using the Federal Government as a punching bag to cover up his failures.
He said, “I did not hear what Governor Ortom said (in the video) but I know him and he is not somebody I take very seriously, frankly. He has other issues of governance that he is using the Federal Government as a punching bag to distract attention from his failures.
“Go and find out how many months’ salaries are being owed teachers and public servants in Benue State then you can understand a lot of what Ortom is doing.”
El-Rufai, however, admitted that there is a fundamental problem with the capacity of the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force.
He said the country is in a situation “where the Armed Forces and the police have lost significant confidence in themselves and their institutions”.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng