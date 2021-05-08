El-Rufai says Gov Ortom uses insecurity to attack FG to hide his failure

El-Rufai said this while responding to a video in which Ortom was seen addressing protesters after some killings in Benue State.

The video was played during a webinar organised by the Africa Leadership Group.

Responding to the video, the Kaduna state governor citing non-payment of teachers salaries in Benue state said, Ortom is using the Federal Government as a punching bag to cover up his failures.

He said, “I did not hear what Governor Ortom said (in the video) but I know him and he is not somebody I take very seriously, frankly. He has other issues of governance that he is using the Federal Government as a punching bag to distract attention from his failures.

“Go and find out how many months’ salaries are being owed teachers and public servants in Benue State then you can understand a lot of what Ortom is doing.”

El-Rufai, however, admitted that there is a fundamental problem with the capacity of the Armed Forces and the Nigeria Police Force.