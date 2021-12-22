El-Rufai says Buhari will live in Kaduna when his presidency ends

El-Rufai was at the Aso Rock Villa on Tuesday, December 21 for a meeting with the president, and briefed State House correspondents afterwards.

“Mr. President has been invited to come and commission some of our projects. He will spend two to three days in Kaduna commissioning projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

“As you know, the President is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna.

“We hope that he will be happy with what we have done and he will be proud of what we have done as an APC government, and we appreciate all the support that he has given us to enable us to do this,” El-Rufai said.

Buhari has repeatedly said he would retire to his cattle farm in Katsina, a promise he reiterated on the occasion of his 79th birthday recently.