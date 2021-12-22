RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai says Buhari will live in Kaduna when his presidency ends

Authors:

Jude Egbas

President Buhari spent most of his adult life in Kaduna.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai (right), with President Muhammadu Buhari (left) [Presidency]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai (right), with President Muhammadu Buhari (left) [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari is so fond of Kaduna that he will retire to the northwestern state when his tenure elapses in 2023, according to Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna.

Recommended articles

El-Rufai was at the Aso Rock Villa on Tuesday, December 21 for a meeting with the president, and briefed State House correspondents afterwards.

“Mr. President has been invited to come and commission some of our projects. He will spend two to three days in Kaduna commissioning projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria.

“As you know, the President is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna.

“We hope that he will be happy with what we have done and he will be proud of what we have done as an APC government, and we appreciate all the support that he has given us to enable us to do this,” El-Rufai said.

Buhari has repeatedly said he would retire to his cattle farm in Katsina, a promise he reiterated on the occasion of his 79th birthday recently.

El-Rufai's Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,825 people killed and 4,525 kidnapped between January 2020 and September 2021, according to the government's own records.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, Jan. 3 public holidays

FG declares Monday, Tuesday, Jan. 3 public holidays

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Gov Okowa says Prof Ukala was a special gift to Delta State

Gov Zulum wants Maiduguri residents to give Buhari a rousing welcome

Gov Zulum wants Maiduguri residents to give Buhari a rousing welcome

El-Rufai says Buhari will live in Kaduna when his presidency ends

El-Rufai says Buhari will live in Kaduna when his presidency ends

LASEPA, NAFDAC neutralise, destroy 260,000 litres of codeine syrup

LASEPA, NAFDAC neutralise, destroy 260,000 litres of codeine syrup

Buhari sorry about massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

Buhari sorry about massacre of 45 farmers in Nasarawa

Police commission approves promotion of 8204 officers

Police commission approves promotion of 8204 officers

Nigeria records its highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Nigeria records its highest single day infection of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Presidency says use of paper by civil servants must end by 2025

Presidency says use of paper by civil servants must end by 2025

Trending

NLC announces nationwide protests over fuel subsidy removal

NLC announces nationwide protests in January over fuel subsidy removal. [NLCHeadquarters]

Customs intercepts container loaded with guns in Lagos

Customs Intercept Container Full Of Arms (ICIR)

FG to toll Lagos-Ibadan expressway, 2nd Niger bridge, says CBN governor

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele (Middle), Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Usman (L) and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter/@NGRPresident]

2023: I'm going back to my farm after retirement - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on his livestock farm in Daura, Katsina State [Presidency]