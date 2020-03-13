Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State says the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi is now free to go anywhere, including Kano after his freedom from banishment and confinement.

El-Rufai picked up Sanusi from his banishment home in Awe, a town in Nasarawa State on Friday, March 13, after observing Jumaa’t prayer in the town.

Following his dethronement, there were reports that he would not be allowed into Kano.

But while fielding questions from journalists on Friday, El-Rufai said the Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the dethroned Emir can go anywhere, including Kano.

Sanusi and el-Rufai depart Nasarawa for Abuja (Twitter: @GovKaduna)

He said, "As you know the federal high court in Abuja today declared his detention illegal and unconstitutional and his banishment also in violation of the constitution, so he is free.

“He can live anywhere he wants including Kano city, if he wants. But we are on our way to Abuja. It is quite likely that the emir proceeds to Lagos which was his preferred destination from day one.

“From the day he was informed of his deposition, it was his wish to go to Lagos because part of his family is now in Lagos. And by the grace of God we’re on our way to Lagos.”

Explaining why he appointed Sanusi as Vice-Chairman of Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency (KADIPA) immediately after his dethronement, El-Rufai said the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria would bring investors and investment to Kaduna.