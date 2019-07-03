Kaduna State Government has announced new postings for Permanent Secretaries in the state.

This was contained in a statement by Government Spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

According to him, five permanent secretaries had retired and a process to fill the resulting vacancies has been initiated.

“The June 2019 Executive Order creating 14 ministries became effective 1st July 2019.

“As part of the process of implementing this order, Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has approved new postings for permanent secretaries,” he said.

Those affected include Abdullahi Sani who moved to SUBEB from the Ministry of Local Government while the permanent secretary there, Musa Adamu, moved to SUBEB.

“Stephen Joseph moves to Ministry of Environment from the defunct Ministry of Water Resources, Mohammed Mahmud Shuaibu goes to Ministry of Health from the Ministry of Environment

Others were, Adamu Mohammed Mansur to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development from the Cabinet Office, Aisha Kumbo Mohammed, General Services, from the defunct Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism while Murtala Dabo moves to the Ministry of Finance from the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure.

“Umma Ahmed goes to the Quality Assurance Board from the former Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development,” he added.

He said that the five permanent secretaries who retired were,“ Nana Kande Bage, Dr. Abdulkadir Kassim, Mahmud Zailani and Shehu Raubilu Ibrahim.

“Approval has been granted for the voluntary retirement of Jonah Adze Ambisa and the disengagement from service of Lawrence Shemang.

“A process to fill the vacant positions of permanent secretaries has been initiated.

“Accordingly, the Head of Service has directed that the most senior Directors in the affected MDAs are to oversee the office of permanent secretaries.”