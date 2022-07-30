RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai reiterates support for robust action against terrorists

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-rufai of kaduna State has advocated for a robust action against terrorists that are menacing people, including bombardments of their locations.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai [KDSG]

This is contained in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communications and made available to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

Recommended articles

According to him, Nasir El-Rufai hosted a live media programme in Hausa on Wednesday when he responded to questions related to the deteriorating security situation of the country.

His response included a reminder that he had, for at least five years, advocated for robust action against the terrorists.

The governor disclosed that he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the gravity of the security situation and informed him that the terrorists had made threats to abduct the President and himself.

The statement said, as a digitally-active governor with a significant presence in the social media, he was the first to draw the attention of Mr. President to the viral video making the rounds that day.

“It is incumbent on him to share information with the President, without prejudice to any security or media reports that the President may receive from any other sources. The President had not seen the viral video at the point in time."

He said the storylines by a section of the media that this amounted to a failure by the security agencies to brief Mr. President was not what the governor expressly said in the Hausa language interview.

At all times, it is important that the media exercises restraint and ensures contextual accuracy in reporting, and avoids issues that may arise from or be lost in translation.”

According to him, media must not by acts of commission or omission, glorify the terrorists or demonise officials charged with the duty to contain and destroy them.

”Nigeria’s security challenges should neither be politicised nor deployed to mislead our people,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No terrorist attack in Kano - Police

No terrorist attack in Kano - Police

NIMASA board appoints 3 directors, promotes 469 others

NIMASA board appoints 3 directors, promotes 469 others

Tinubu support group inaugurates campaign team in Zamfara

Tinubu support group inaugurates campaign team in Zamfara

El-Rufai reiterates support for robust action against terrorists

El-Rufai reiterates support for robust action against terrorists

NDLEA arrests 37, intercepts 820 ampoules of pentazocine injections

NDLEA arrests 37, intercepts 820 ampoules of pentazocine injections

Police arrest INEC officials who moved registration centre to a church

Police arrest INEC officials who moved registration centre to a church

Buhari congratulates new CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh

Buhari congratulates new CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh

EFCC raids Bureaux de Change as naira dips against the dollar

EFCC raids Bureaux de Change as naira dips against the dollar

Tinubu says CAN is an important organisation in Nigeria

Tinubu says CAN is an important organisation in Nigeria

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Buhari calls emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him

President Muhammadu Buhari calls an emergency security meeting after senators threatened to impeach him. (Presidency)

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)