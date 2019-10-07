Kaduna State Government has condoled with the family of Umma Hikima, former Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, who died on Saturday.

The message was contained in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

According to the statement, prayers were offered for the deceased as the end of a retreat for members of the State Executive Council, which ended Saturday night.

It added that Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai had led a government delegation to condole her family.

“Hajiya Hikima was appointed Attorney-General in 2017, serving until the end of the first-term of the El-Rufai government. She had previously served as the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“As Commissioner of Justice, she led the Ministry of Justice through a period of change and the passage of new laws like the Child Protection and Welfare Law.” it said.