Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

El-Rufai lifts Kaduna curfew with immediate effect

El-Rufai lifts Kaduna curfew with immediate effect

The curfew hours remain the same in Kujama, Kasuwan Magani and Kachia towns of the state.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
El-Rufai calls for adoption of electronic voting in Nigeria play Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai (Punch)

The Kaduna State government has lifted the curfew placed on Kaduna metropolis with immediate effect.

The new directive comes days after night-time curfew was relaxed in the city.

According to a statement released by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, residents of the affected environs are now free to go about their businesses.

However, the curfew hours remain the same in Kujama, kasuwan Magani and Kachia towns of the state.

The statement read, "The Kaduna State government has lifted the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs, with immediate effect. The night-time curfew which had subsisted in the city since October 2018 has now been removed.

"Residents are now free to go about their legitimate business at any time of the day.

"However, a security review has determined that curfew hours be retained in Kujama, Kasuwan magani and Kachia towns in the state.

"Night time curfew in Kachia is from 10pm to 6am. For Kasuwan Magani and Kachia the curfew remains 5pm to 6am.

"The Kaduna State security council commends resident for upholding the peace, and urges residents to continue to cooperate with the security agencies."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Related Articles

Kaduna government relaxes night time curfew
Kaduna Crisis: 97 suspects charged to court, says CP
"I'm going to watch you closely from now on", Buhari warns Nigeria Police Force
Buhari unhappy Kaduna killings didn't get world's attention like Khashoggi's assassination
Buhari pays condolence visit to Kaduna after violence claims 80 lives
Kaduna reinstates 24-hour curfew following killing of abducted monarch
Kaduna Crisis: Govt. relaxes curfew

Local

US Embassy urges Nigeria to investigate clash between Shiite protesters and soldiers
Army conducts range shooting, advises residents to keep-off area
More deaths have been reported from cholera outbreak in Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, as government officials kept mum on the situation.
Cholera outbreak kills 175 in Adamawa, Borno, Yobe
How a policeman saved his partner from a thug who tried to steal his gun
Osinbajo says N-Power to accommodate 1m beneficiaries
FG delivering on incremental power supply – Fashola
Federal Government delivering on power supply - Fashola
X
Advertisement