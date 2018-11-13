El-Rufai lifts Kaduna curfew with immediate effect

news

The Kaduna State government has lifted the curfew placed on Kaduna metropolis with immediate effect.

The new directive comes days after night-time curfew was relaxed in the city.

According to a statement released by Governor Nasir El-Rufai's spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan, residents of the affected environs are now free to go about their businesses.

However, the curfew hours remain the same in Kujama, kasuwan Magani and Kachia towns of the state.

The statement read, "The Kaduna State government has lifted the curfew in Kaduna metropolis and environs, with immediate effect. The night-time curfew which had subsisted in the city since October 2018 has now been removed.

"Residents are now free to go about their legitimate business at any time of the day.

"However, a security review has determined that curfew hours be retained in Kujama, Kasuwan magani and Kachia towns in the state.

"Night time curfew in Kachia is from 10pm to 6am. For Kasuwan Magani and Kachia the curfew remains 5pm to 6am.

"The Kaduna State security council commends resident for upholding the peace, and urges residents to continue to cooperate with the security agencies."