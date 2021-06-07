El-Rufai inspired our performances - Kaduna Speaker

A statement, signed by Special Adviser on Media and publicity to the Speaker, Ibrahim Danfulani, said that Zailani was represented at the event by his Special Adviser, Special Duties, Hadiza Ibrahim Arab.

Zailani said: “I was a bit surprised by this honour for the leadership roles I have played over the years in the fight for Justice and Equity for the good people of Kaduna State.

“We are inspired by our amiable leader and Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, who keeps inspiring not just political leaders in the state, but also across the entire nation.”

Zailani said he was amazed when he received a letter on his nomination for the award.

“I appreciate the Class of 2019/2020 of Masters In International Affairs and Strategic Studies of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) for choosing and honouring me with this prestigious award,” he said.

He assured that the award will spur him as an individual and the State Assembly to keep doing their jobs as legislators with the view to improve Kaduna State and uplift Nigeria.

The NDA is a tri-service training academy, which cadets join after Class XII. At NDA, they undergo a three-year training at the end of which they are awarded a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree.