Buhari ignorant of threats to kidnap him until I told him- El-Rufai

For the past 5 years, El-Rugai had been advocating for the bombing of terrorists’ camps

Governor El-rufai, while speaking on a Radio Programme, on Wednesday night, July 27, said he had been warned to be careful.

“I also heard about a video where they threatened to abduct Buhari and myself. I have been warned to be careful, including my families too,” he said.

According to him, for the past five years, he had been advocating for the bombing of terrorists’ camps wherever they were, adding that it was the only solution to the problem.

El-rufai said, “This is why I met with the president on Sunday and told him about these problems. I also told him about the video because up to that day, he was not even aware. I told him and the following day, Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle also confirmed to him that he saw the video too, so as to take action.”

According to him, the President assured him that he met with the service chiefs 3-4 days before the meeting and that he gave them a clear directive to have a comprehensive military operation to deal with those people.

He added that “we hope, God willing, the soldiers and the police that were given the directives will hasten up to finish the job. We don’t have to wait until they (terrorists) strike before we respond.

“They (soldiers) must go after them wherever they are to deal with them. The truth is we are worried about the security situation, but we hope the federal government will do the right thing.”

Terrorists on Sunday July 24, 2022, after they had flogged the remaining 43 Abuja-Kaduna train victims in the forest, vowed in a trending video to capture Buhari and El-rufai.

