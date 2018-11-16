Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

El-Rufai explains how FG spends N3.5m monthly on El-Zakzaky

El-Rufai explains how FG spends N3.5m monthly on El-Zakzaky's food, others

The governor says the N3.5 million is used on more than just feeding the cleric.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
El-Rufai explains how FG spends N3.5m monthly on El-Zakzaky play

Nasir El-Rufai

(Twitter/@GovKaduna)

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has clarified comments made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that the Federal Government spends N3.5 million monthly on feeding imprisoned Shia Muslim cleric, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also called Shiites, is on trial for unlawful gathering, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

El-Zakzaky was arrested in Zaria, Kaduna in 2015 after soldiers killed over 300 members of the sect after allegedly throwing stones at the convoy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, an act declared by the Army to be an assassination attempt.

Mohammed had caused a stir when he claimed last week that the cleric is housed at a residence where it takes millions of naira to feed him monthly.

"The issue of whether, where he (Mr El-Zakzaky) is, at least let's keep it off record, that he is in a residence and you know eating at the… It costs the government about N3.5 million every month to feed him," he had said.

While many protested that the figure is false, many others questioned why the government would not consider releasing him instead especially since Justice Gabriel Kolawole of an Abuja division of the Federal High Court had previously ordered El-Zakzaky's release from custody in a December 2016 ruling. The order was ignored by the government.

While hosting the management team of The Sun Newspaper in Kaduna on Thursday, November 15, El-Rufai said the N3.5 million in question is not used solely to feed El-Zakzaky.

"The N3.5 million monthly feeding on El-Zakzaky is not only about his food, but other expenses on security men attached to him. The security men are permanently stationed with him, they surround where he is kept," he said.

The governor also noted that IMN was proscribed because it is not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), thereby rendering its activities in the state illegal.

El-Zakzaky denied bail by Kaduna court

Trial of Shiite leader, El-Zakzaky, wife adjourned to June 21 play El-Zakzaky sported a neck brace during his first public appearance in two years in January 2018 and complained of poor treatment in custody (TheCable)
 

During the hearing of the sect leader's bail application on November 7, 2018, presiding Judge, Justice Gideon Kurada, rejected the application. In his ruling, he noted that El-Zakzaky failed to show any substantial medical evidence to back his claims for bail on health grounds. The case was then adjourned to January 22, 2019 for commencement of trial.

His detention has led to allegations of persecution by members of the sect who have also taken to the streets several times to protest El-Zakzaky's detention, leading to clashes with authorities, most notably the Army.

ALSO READ: How El-Zakzaky has become the face of Shiite persecution in Nigeria

Dozens of Shiites killed in clashes with Army

400 IMN members were arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force for disturbance of public peace and law and order in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on October 30, 2018. They were alleged to have set a Police vehicle on fire, and arrested with 31 bottles of petrol bombs and other dangerous weapons.

A previous clash on Saturday, October 27, where the Army accused Shiite protesters of attacking a convoy carrying ammunitions, resulted in the death of three people, with a couple of soldiers also wounded.

The protesters returned on Monday, October 29 and got involved in another clash with the Army and the Police. While the Army reported that another three Shiites were killed, the Shia sect claimed around 50 were killed by troops.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Related Articles

FG retrieves 690 abandoned containers of power equipment – Minister
Lai under fire for saying Buhari’s govt spends N3.5m monthly on El-Zakzaky's food
No government would tolerate conduct of El-Zakzaky's Shiite protesters - Lai Mohammed
Pulse Opinion Lai Mohammed's remarks on how much it costs to feed El-Zakzaky were really unfortunate
Lai Mohammed says it costs FG N3.5m to feed El-Zakzaky monthly
Kaduna court denies El-Zakzaky bail in murder case
Iranian Shiites protest against El-Zakzaky's 3-year imprisonment
Shiites say 47 members dead, whereabouts of 1,000 others unknown
Shiites vs Soldiers, Buhari vs Certificate, and other top stories of the week
Nigerian Army uses Trump video to justify shooting, killing Shiite protesters

Local

Appeal Court cuts Dariye's 14 years prison sentence to 10
Appeal Court reduces Dariye's 14-year prison sentence for being a first time offender
Atiku says he would risk inflation by floating naira
Atiku says he would risk inflation by floating naira if elected President
Hassana and Hussaina
Kidnappers threaten to kill Zamfara twin sisters over N15m ransom
NBC DG, others under ICPC probe over alleged N2.5bn fraud
NBC DG, others under ICPC probe over alleged N2.5bn fraud
X
Advertisement