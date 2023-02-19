El-Rufai doubles down, directs MDAs to accept all old naira notes

The order was contained in a statement issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

The statement, which was also shared on El-Rufai's verified Twitter page, noted that the directive became necessary following the Supreme Court order that affirmed the validity of the old naira notes as legal tender.

It read: "In line with the subsisting order of the Supreme Court, the Kaduna State Government has directed its ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that their collection agents continue to accept payments made in all denominations of the naira, old and new.

“The laws of Kaduna state do not allow personnel of government agencies to be involved in cash collection of revenues.

“The collection agents authorised by the state government agencies do offer citizens a route for cash payment, and are expected to comply with the subsisting court order.”

Pulse had reported that Buhari, during his national broadcast on Thursday, February 15, 2023, had said the old N500 and N1,000 banknotes have ceased to be legal tender in the country and urged Nigerians to deposit the 'outdated' notes in Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and designated points.

The president, however, said the old N200 notes would be allowed to circulate alongside the redesigned ones until April 10, 2023.

But, El-Rufai in a state broadcast late Thursday night told Kaduna residents to continue to use both the old and new N1000 and N500 notes.