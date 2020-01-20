Gov. Nasir El-Rufai gave the assurance through the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, during a sympathy visit to Gora Gan village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, where two girls were killed in an attack.

The governor described the incident as unfortunate and commended the community for not taking the laws into their hands.

He assured them that security personnel were working hard to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

In a remark, the District Head of Gora Gan, Mr Elias Usman expressed appreciation for the visit and appealed to the government to reopen the police station in the area, to improve security.

The delegation later held security meeting with stakeholders in the local government in an effort to ensure permanent peace in the area.

The delegation also visited victims of the attack on admission at Zonkwa General Hospital.

NAN reports that financial assistance was presented to the families of the deceased and those injured in the attack.