Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai ha condemned the burning of a pavilion the Evangelical Church of Winning All by hoodlums in Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

The pavilion was said to have been erected by the leadership of the church for its forthcoming conference.

Reacting to the burning of the pavilion, the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, while conveying the governor’s message tasked security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the act.

He said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the burning of a pavilion arranged for a church conference in Zangon Kataf Local Government.

“The Government of Kaduna state received security reports detailing the incident, which stated that a pavilion erected by the leadership of the ECWA Church ahead of its conference was set ablaze by unknown persons at a location near the Palace of the Agwatyap.

“The Governor who frowned at the incident directed security agencies to carry out diligent investigation towards identifying and punishing the culprits.

Aruwan also said investigations into the incident are in progress.