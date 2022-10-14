El-rufai commissions N4.5bn shopping mall in Kaduna

El’rufai expressed happiness that the dream of improving the quality of life of its citizenry had come to pass.

“Not only will it provide economic opportunities to the people, but it would also give farmers opportunities as well as create hundreds of direct and indirect jobs to young people,” he declared.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company, Tamar Nandul, said the Galaxy Mall and Neighbourhood centre occupied 5.7 hectares expanse of land located at the heart of the Kaduna city centre .

She said the mall contained retail stores in different sizes, restaurants, cinema, and a major anchor tenant (ShopRite).