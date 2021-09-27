34 residents of Madamai village in Kaura local government area of Kaduna have been killed by unidentified gunmen in the latest round of violence to hit the state.
El-Rufai calls slaughter of 34 Kaduna villagers an 'unspeakable display of wickedness'
Two suspects have been arrested and are being questioned in connection with the attack.
The attack on the village took place late on Sunday, September 26, 2021, according to reports.
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed 34 dead in a statement on Monday, September 27, and also reported seven people were injured.
The attackers also set many houses in the community on fire before they were reportedly forced to withdraw due to the intervention of military troops in the area.
"The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the infernos," Aruwan said.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai described the attack as "an unspeakable display of wickedness" which deserves the harshest punishment.
He ordered the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess the area and provide relief for the affected households.
The governor also called for calm in the area, and urged security agencies to conduct urgent and precise investigations into the attack.
Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and violent attacks in the northern region, with 1,482 people killed and 3,695 kidnapped between January 2020 and June 2021, according to the government's own records.
