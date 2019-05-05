Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has appealed to the Nigerian Air Force to deploy special troops to the state to end kidnapping and banditry along Kaduna-Abuja highway and in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

According to Punch, the governor appealed to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, while inaugurating the detachment of the 271 Nigerian Air Force in Birnin Gwari, in Kaduna State.

The 271 NAF detachment was inaugurated as the brainchild of the Chief of Air Staff to combat insecurity in the area.

El-Rufai also praised Alhaji Jibril Zubairu Maigwari II, the Emir of Birnin Gwari for donating part of his land the Air Force base.

“The establishment of the 271 NAF Detachment Birnin Gwari is therefore timely, as it will further boost the ongoing Operation Diran Mikiya, Operation Sharan Daji and play a very crucial role in restoring and maintaining the peace in all affected areas.

“While we recognise the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force, we also want to appeal to the Chief of Air Staff to approve the deployment of NAF Special Forces to the Abuja-Kaduna road to participate in the new Joint security operations aimed at confronting the prevalence of banditry and kidnapping that has bedeviled the road for the last two years.”

“All the insecurity menace will soon be over. The present All Progresives Congress is focused on ensuring that Nigerians are proud of their country.

“The prevalence of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping has increased in recent times. And we are grateful that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly the NAF, is boosting security operations and developing even more effective strategies to end this menace, the governor said.

You’ll recall that there has been a rise in the activities of kidnappers and bandits in Kaduna recently.

Earlier in April, a group of kidnappers invaded Kajuru Castle, a tourist centre in Kajuru Local Government killing two persons and kidnap of three others.

The Police Command in Kaduna state thereafter identified one of the victims of the attack as Miss Faye Mooney, a Briton.