Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Chairman, Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has pleaded with the people of the state to re-elect Gov. Yahaya Bello for a second term.

El- Rufa’i also pleaded with the people to forgive the Governor for his real and perceived past wrongs and return him for a second term on the platform of the APC on Nov.16.

He made the plea while speaking during the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign at the 25,000-capacity Confluence Stadium, Lokoja.

He called for forgiveness of both real and perceived misdeeds of the governor, appealing to the people to forgive the wrongs of the governor on account of his young age.

According to him, young persons are susceptible to mistakes.

“When you are young, you make mistakes. Please, I am kneeling down on my knees to beg you. Please, forgive whatever wrong he has done to you.

“I beg you all. Let us make history. Let us not dishonour the memory of Prince Abubakar Audu by allowing PDP to come back. We must work for the unity and progress of Kogi,” he said.

El-Rufai said the campaign train had come not only to re-elect Yahaya Bello but to bury PDP once and for all, while noting that the PDP ruled the state for a long time but did nothing.

He said what Bello had done in three years in the state was more than what the PDP did in 13 years.

He appealed to the electorate to also vote for Sen. Smart Adeyemi and not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Also speaking, Chief Edward Onoja, Bello’s running mate, said the APC candidate ensured enhanced security of the state, unified the people that were divided along ethnic lines and brought women and youths into governance.

According to him, Bello’s government, has ensured reconstruction of Idah and Ankpa township roads, Olamaboro road, and provision of rice plantations.

Addressing the gathering, Gov. Bello appealed to the people to uphold the unity so far achieved in the state, and speak with one voice by returning him as governor on Nov. 16.

“We have been able to unite Kogi State. What we have now is Kogi Agenda, not ethnic agenda. Ethnicity has brought Nigeria to it’s knees but today in Kogi, the Igala’s, the Okun’s and Ebira’s are brothers.

“I want Mr President to return to meet a new dawn in Kogi State that his son has been re-elected the governor of Kogi State,” he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and about seven state APC governors or representatives graced the occasion.