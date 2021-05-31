RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

El-Rufai:'All we do in government is talk, we don't implement'

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The governor says too much talk has taken Nigeria nowhere.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai
Kaduna state Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai Pulse Nigeria

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, is fed up with the numerous talk-shops organised by public and private sector organisations and individuals since 1960, with no commensurate improvements in the lives of the average Nigerians.

Recommended articles

"We keep talking and talking and we don't implement. We don't need more seminars, summits...let's stop talking and implement," El-Rufai said on Saturday, May 29, 2021, during the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Colloquium, where he was a panelist.

Th Rauf Aregbesola Colloquium is an annual event created to commemorate the birthday of Aregbesola--a former governor of Osun State and current Minister of Interior.

The theme for this year's event was: "Government and Big Development: Realities and Solutions for Nigeria."

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola during his Colloquium on Saturday, May 29, on commemoration of his birthday (Trednsmap)
Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola during his Colloquium on Saturday, May 29, on commemoration of his birthday (Trednsmap) Pulse Nigeria

El-Rufai chaired the APC restructuring committee of 2018. The recommendations of that committee are currently gathering dust in a politician's apartment.

There have been numerous conferences and summits convened to proffer solutions to the Nigerian question.

However, the problems and challenges have quadrupled as experts, analysts and policy makers continue to proffer solutions every other day.

And El-Rufai certainly agrees that talk has become very cheap in Africa's most populous nation.

"We all know what we need to do in Nigeria. Solutions are not difficult. We're not the only country that has faced these problems. We need to take what has worked somewhere, adapt it, and implement. We keep talking and talking, and we don't implement.

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai (right), with President Muhammadu Buhari (left) [KDSG]
Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai (right), with President Muhammadu Buhari (left) [KDSG] Pulse Nigeria

"Our country is facing serious problems. Insecurity is widespread and at its peak in many ways. People are becoming despondent. Big, innovative ideas and new approaches to solving problems are needed if Nigeria is to survive the present and prepare for the future," he added.

The governor also defended a recent controversial decision to sack workers in Kaduna, insisting that it has become imperative to right-size the public sector because Nigeria doesn't have the resources to keep funding "an over-bloated civil service."

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Labour President Ayuba Wabba and other experts, also proffered solutions at the colloquium.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort

Embarrassing moment when Medikal walked off stage whilst performing at 4Syte Awards (Video)

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Gunmen kill Jonathan’s ex-aide, Ahmed Gulak in Imo

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome