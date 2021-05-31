El-Rufai:'All we do in government is talk, we don't implement'

"We keep talking and talking and we don't implement. We don't need more seminars, summits...let's stop talking and implement," El-Rufai said on Saturday, May 29, 2021, during the Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Colloquium, where he was a panelist.

Th Rauf Aregbesola Colloquium is an annual event created to commemorate the birthday of Aregbesola--a former governor of Osun State and current Minister of Interior.

The theme for this year's event was: "Government and Big Development: Realities and Solutions for Nigeria."

El-Rufai chaired the APC restructuring committee of 2018. The recommendations of that committee are currently gathering dust in a politician's apartment.

There have been numerous conferences and summits convened to proffer solutions to the Nigerian question.

However, the problems and challenges have quadrupled as experts, analysts and policy makers continue to proffer solutions every other day.

And El-Rufai certainly agrees that talk has become very cheap in Africa's most populous nation.

"We all know what we need to do in Nigeria. Solutions are not difficult. We're not the only country that has faced these problems. We need to take what has worked somewhere, adapt it, and implement. We keep talking and talking, and we don't implement.

"Our country is facing serious problems. Insecurity is widespread and at its peak in many ways. People are becoming despondent. Big, innovative ideas and new approaches to solving problems are needed if Nigeria is to survive the present and prepare for the future," he added.

The governor also defended a recent controversial decision to sack workers in Kaduna, insisting that it has become imperative to right-size the public sector because Nigeria doesn't have the resources to keep funding "an over-bloated civil service."