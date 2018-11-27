Pulse.ng logo
El-Rufai admits 2019 election already a done deal in Kaduna

He believes the people of the state have confidence in his leadership and the sustainability of his reforms.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sex workers in Kaduna hail Governor El-Rufai, vow to vote for him play

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai

(Twitter/@MusadiqZ)

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said available indices from a scientific point of view have indicated that his victory at the 2019 election is already a done deal.

The governor, who was a special guest at the 2018 National Council on Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) conference, stated that despite the risks he took by embarking on far-reaching reforms in various sectors, the people of the state have confidence in his leadership and the sustainability of his reforms.

He said, "From all indications, because we are very scientific, the election on March 2, 2019, as far as Kaduna State is concerned, is almost a done deal."

El-Rufai admitted that during his three and half years as governor of Kaduna State, his administration has gained outstanding results in the reforms he undertook in education, economic and health sectors.

He stressed that his administration created lots of jobs and provided soft loans to women. He also noted that plans are underway to employ 3,000 health workers to boost the health sector.

The governor boasted that from 20th position on ease of doing business in 2014, Kaduna state is now first.

He added that his achievements and reforms in all sectors would take care of his re-election to consolidate his achievements.

