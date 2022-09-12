RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekweremadu's daughter begs public for kidney donation

Ima Elijah

“This is at the expense of my family..." -Sonia Ekweremadu

Sonia and Ike Ekweremadu
Sonia and Ike Ekweremadu

Sonia, the daughter of Ike Ekweremadu, Nigeria’s former Deputy Senate President, has made a public appeal for kidney donation.

Ekweremadu's daughter takes responsibility for parents' predicament: Sonia, who took to her verified Instagram page on Monday, September 12, 2022, said her present predicament was responsible for her father’s legal travails in the United Kingdom, a development that has complicated matters for her and the family.

In a post titled, ‘APPEAL FOR KIDNEY DONATION BY SONIA EKWEREMADU’, the 25-year-old UK based Sonia, said upon her recovery, she will dedicate her life helping people with similar kidney challenges.

Sonia wrote: “I, Sonia Ekweremadu, hereby appeal to the general public to come to my aid and save my life.

“I am 25 years old and a graduate of Media and Communications, University of Coventry. I dropped out of my post-graduate studies at the University of Newcastle in 2019 when I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, FSGS Nephrotic Syndrome. My family has battled to save my life and has taken me to various hospitals, but the illness persisted and kept degenerating. I am alive today by the special grace of God. I am presently in London, UK, receiving 5 Hours of dialysis 3-4 times a week.

“This is at the expense of my family as I am not qualified for NHS due to my immigration status.

“The last 3 years have been extremely challenging. The charges being faced by my parents in London presently, are directly connected to my illness and have complicated matter for me and my family.

“I do not intend to delve into details of this unfortunate development as the matter is still in Court. I am however optimistic that the truth will prevail and it will end in praise to God.

“In the circumstance above, I am appealing to anybody whom it may please to assist me willingly with a kidney donation in the name of God."

The Ekweremadu's family ordil: He and his wife were arrested in June when they tried to get a kidney donor for Sonia, who is in mid 20s.

Prosecutors had arraigned the couple in court over alleged trafficking and attempt to harvest the organs of an underage.

Beatrice, the lawmaker’s wife, was later granted bail while he is currently in custody pending October when his case would be heard.

Ima Elijah
