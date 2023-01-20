ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Ekweremadu wins in Abuja Court

Ima Elijah

Ekweremadu and his wife are currently standing trial in the United Kingdom over an alleged organ harvest...

Ike-Ekweremadu
Ike-Ekweremadu

A federal high court in Abuja has set aside the interim order of forfeiture issued on properties belonging to Ike Ekweremadu, former deputy senate president.

What the court said: The presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling on Friday, January 20, 2023, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which obtained the order on behalf of the Federal Government concealed information that led to granting it.

Specifically, Justice Ekwo said that EFCC which was fully aware that Ekweremadu was in custody in the United Kingdom failed to make the vital information available to court.

Why Ekweremadu was in court: Ekweremadu, who is currently in prison in the United Kingdom for alleged human trafficking, had his properties seized by the anti-graft commission on allegations of fraud and corruption.

What you should know: Meanwhile, the former Deputy Senate President and his wife are currently standing trial in the United Kingdom over an alleged organ harvest.

