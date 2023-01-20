BREAKING: Ekweremadu wins in Abuja Court

What the court said: The presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo, in his ruling on Friday, January 20, 2023, held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which obtained the order on behalf of the Federal Government concealed information that led to granting it.

Specifically, Justice Ekwo said that EFCC which was fully aware that Ekweremadu was in custody in the United Kingdom failed to make the vital information available to court.

Why Ekweremadu was in court: Ekweremadu, who is currently in prison in the United Kingdom for alleged human trafficking, had his properties seized by the anti-graft commission on allegations of fraud and corruption.