Ekweremadu mourns Ikedife, former President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Ekweremadu in a statement by his Special Adviser Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu, described Ikedife’s passing away as a grave loss to Ndigbo and the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ekweremadu mourns Ikedife, former President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo (TheCable)

Deputy President of the Senate Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the death of former President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr. Dozie Ikedife.

He said the late former president-general was a medical practitioner per excellence.

“He was a patriot and tested leader, who was deeply committed to fatherland.

“As President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, he not only advanced the Igbo cause, but championed the struggle for a just and equitable society where no man or woman is oppressed.

“He was a fine gentleman and firebrand in one. He fought a good fight and history will be kind to him. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he said.

Ekweremadu prayed God to grant the family, the people of Anambra, Ndigbo and the country at large, the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ohaneze Chieftain died on Tueday night at the age of 86. 

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

