Ekweremadu lauds Okowa for infrastructural transformation in Delta state

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy President of the Senate, on Monday lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta for the infrastructural development of the state.

Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy President of the Senate(1L), Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta (M) at the wedding reception of Mr Victor Okoh, son of a Delta House of Assembly member, Mr Festus Okoh on Monday at Agbor-Obi, Ika South Local Government Area of the state. 27/12/2021
Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West at the Senate, stated this at the wedding reception of Mr Victor Okoh, son of a Delta House of Assembly member, Mr Festus Okoh, at Agbor-Obi, Ika South Local Government Area of the state.

He said he had continued to be impressed with the visible efforts of Okowa at transforming Delta, adding that all the times he visited Delta, he saw development.

Ekweremadu, who was Chairman at the marriage reception, said “I must appreciate the uncommon transformation of Delta state by Gov. Okowa.”

According to him, Okowa has outstanding accomplishments in projects delivery, and “I recall that in 2018, I was in Delta to inaugurate some projects.

“In 2018, I was here to inauguarate the 24.4 kilometres Nsukwa/Ejeme-Aniogor/Ndemili Road/Agbor/Alidinma Road spanning across four local government areas.

“On that same day, I also performed the ground-breaking for the recently inaugurated Prof. Chike Edozien Ultra-Modern Secretariat.

“Whenever I come to Delta it’s always for a good course because my brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is performing very well and I am happy to be here again”.

He urged the couple to tolerate one another, adding that they should learn from their parents and friends and give themselves a good home.

The ceremony was attended by Gov. Okowa, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

Others are the State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kingsley Esiso; Victor Nwokolo and Ben Igbakpa, members of the House of Assembly, and Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah.

Ekweremadu lauds Okowa for infrastructural transformation in Delta state

