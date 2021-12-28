Ekweremadu lauds Okowa for infrastructural transformation in Delta state

He said he had continued to be impressed with the visible efforts of Okowa at transforming Delta, adding that all the times he visited Delta, he saw development.

Ekweremadu, who was Chairman at the marriage reception, said “I must appreciate the uncommon transformation of Delta state by Gov. Okowa.”

According to him, Okowa has outstanding accomplishments in projects delivery, and “I recall that in 2018, I was in Delta to inaugurate some projects.

“In 2018, I was here to inauguarate the 24.4 kilometres Nsukwa/Ejeme-Aniogor/Ndemili Road/Agbor/Alidinma Road spanning across four local government areas.

“On that same day, I also performed the ground-breaking for the recently inaugurated Prof. Chike Edozien Ultra-Modern Secretariat.

“Whenever I come to Delta it’s always for a good course because my brother, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, is performing very well and I am happy to be here again”.

He urged the couple to tolerate one another, adding that they should learn from their parents and friends and give themselves a good home.

The ceremony was attended by Gov. Okowa, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.